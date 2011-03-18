CANADA FX-Canadian dollar steady after tame CPI data

TORONTO, March 18 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar CAD=D4 was little changed against the U.S. currency on Friday after tamer-than-expected February inflation data for February.

The currency held around C$0.9828 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0175, after the data, and was also firmer than Thursday's North American session close at C$0.9863 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0139.

Canada's annual inflation rate in February cooled to 2.2 percent from 2.3 percent in January and the core rate fell to its lowest level on record at 0.9 percent. [ID:nSCLIEE7AG]

(Reporting by Ka Yan Ng)