Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 17:14 EST
You are here: Home > News > Article
Home
News
Top News
Business
Canada
Sports
Entertainment
Technology
World Indices
Canadian Rates
Products & Services
Support
About Thomson Reuters

CANADA FX-Canadian dollar steady after tame CPI data

Fri Mar 18, 2011 7:12am EDT
 
Email This Article |
Share This Article
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • Twitter
| Print This Article
[-] Text [+] 

 TORONTO, March 18 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar CAD=D4
was little changed against the U.S. currency on Friday after
tamer-than-expected February inflation data for February.
 The currency held around C$0.9828 to the U.S. dollar, or
$1.0175, after the data, and was also firmer than Thursday's
North American session close at C$0.9863 to the U.S. dollar, or
$1.0139.
 Canada's annual inflation rate in February cooled to 2.2
percent from 2.3 percent in January and the core rate fell to
its lowest level on record at 0.9 percent. [ID:nSCLIEE7AG]
 (Reporting by Ka Yan Ng)
 