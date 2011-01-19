Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 17:23 EST
You are here: Home > News > Article
Home
News
Top News
Business
Canada
Sports
Entertainment
Technology
World Indices
Canadian Rates
Products & Services
Support
About Thomson Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ turns lower after weak U.S., Canadian data

Wed Jan 19, 2011 8:45am EST
 
Email This Article |
Share This Article
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • Twitter
| Print This Article
[-] Text [+] 

 TORONTO, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar pared gains
to briefly turned weaker against its U.S. counterpart on
Wednesday, after U.S. housing starts and domestic manufacturing
data came in softer than expected.
 The currency CAD=D4 fell as low as C$0.9930 to the U.S.
dollar, or $1.0070, compared to C$0.9913, or $1.0088 right
before the releases.
 (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
 