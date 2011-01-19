CANADA FX DEBT-C$ turns lower after weak U.S., Canadian data

TORONTO, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar pared gains to briefly turned weaker against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, after U.S. housing starts and domestic manufacturing data came in softer than expected.

The currency CAD=D4 fell as low as C$0.9930 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0070, compared to C$0.9913, or $1.0088 right before the releases. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)