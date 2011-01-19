CANADA FX-C$ hits session low after BoC's MPR outlook

TORONTO, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged down to a session low against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday after the Bank of Canada warned in a key report that the strong domestic currency would temper growth.

The currency CAD=D4, already weaker heading into the bank's Monetary Policy Report, fell as low as C$0.9950 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0050 immediately after the release. [ID:nBCLJCE72T]. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)