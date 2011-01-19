Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 17:21 EST
CANADA FX-C$ hits session low after BoC's MPR outlook

Wed Jan 19, 2011 10:43am EST
 
 TORONTO, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged down
to a session low against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday
after the Bank of Canada warned in a key report that the strong
domestic currency would temper growth.
 The currency CAD=D4, already weaker heading into the
bank's Monetary Policy Report, fell as low as C$0.9950 to the
U.S. dollar, or $1.0050 immediately after the release.
 (Reporting by Solarina Ho; editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
 