Tue Oct 19, 2010 9:12am EDT
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits session low after BoC rate decision

Tue Oct 19, 2010 9:12am EDT
 
[-] Text [+] 

 TORONTO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar hit a
session low against the U.S. dollar to reach its softest level
in more than two weeks on Tuesday after the Bank of Canada left
interest rates unchanged and cut its growth forecast.
 The Canadian currency CAD=D4 touched C$1.0328 to the U.S.
dollar, or 96.82 U.S. cents, almost two cents off of Monday's
finish at C$1.0141, or 98.61 U.S. cents, and its weakest level
since Sept. 30.
 (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
 