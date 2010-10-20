CANADA FX-C$ rises after Bank of Canada releases outlook

TORONTO Oct 20 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar rose against the U.S. currency on Wednesday morning after the Bank of Canada released its Monetary Policy Report, which said there was still considerable monetary stimulus in place in Canada.

The central bank, which left its benchmark interest rate unchanged on Tuesday, also said it would have to consider any further rate hikes carefully, given the patchy global recovery, a weak U.S. outlook and expected curbs on Canadian growth. [ID:nBCLKLE621]