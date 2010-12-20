Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 17:23 EST
You are here: Home > News > Article
Home
News
Top News
Business
Canada
Sports
Entertainment
Technology
World Indices
Canadian Rates
Products & Services
Support
About Thomson Reuters

CANADA FX-C$ drifts lower after wholesale trade

Mon Dec 20, 2010 9:13am EST
 
Email This Article |
Share This Article
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • Twitter
| Print This Article
[-] Text [+] 

 TORONTO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar hit a
session low against its U.S. counterpart on Monday morning,
after domestic wholesale trade figures came in weaker than
expected. [ID:nSCLKNE680]
 The Canadian currency fell to C$1.0146 against the U.S.
dollar, or 98.56 U.S. cents shortly after the release of the
data. Heading into the data it was little changed from Friday's
close at C$1.0128 versus the greenback, or 98.74 U.S. cents.
 (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Janet Guttsman)
 