CANADA FX-C$ drifts lower after wholesale trade

TORONTO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar hit a session low against its U.S. counterpart on Monday morning, after domestic wholesale trade figures came in weaker than expected. [ID:nSCLKNE680]

The Canadian currency fell to C$1.0146 against the U.S. dollar, or 98.56 U.S. cents shortly after the release of the data. Heading into the data it was little changed from Friday's close at C$1.0128 versus the greenback, or 98.74 U.S. cents. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Janet Guttsman)