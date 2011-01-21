Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 17:21 EST
CANADA FX-C$ hits session high after strong retail sales

Fri Jan 21, 2011 8:38am EST
 
 TORONTO, Jan 21 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar firmed to a
session high against the greenback on Friday after data showed
domestic retail sales in November jumped much higher than
expected. [ID:nSCLLCE78T]
 The currency CAD=D4 touched C$0.9941 to the U.S. dollar,
or $1.0059, up from around C$0.9966 to the U.S. dollar, or
$1.0034, heading into the release.
 (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
 