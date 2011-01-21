CANADA FX-C$ hits session high after strong retail sales

TORONTO, Jan 21 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar firmed to a session high against the greenback on Friday after data showed domestic retail sales in November jumped much higher than expected. [ID:nSCLLCE78T]

The currency CAD=D4 touched C$0.9941 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0059, up from around C$0.9966 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0034, heading into the release. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)