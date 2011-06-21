CANADA FX-C$ touches session high after mixed data

TORONTO, June 21 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar briefly touched a session high against the U.S. currency following mixed Canadian economic data on Tuesday before paring some gains.

The currency CAD=D4 rose as high as C$0.9746 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0261 just after Canadian retail sales and leading indicator data, up from Monday's North American finish at C$0.9802 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0202. [ID:nSCLLHE7DJ] [ID:nSCLLHE7DK]

The currency then pared gains to trade around C$0.9757 or $1.0249. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)