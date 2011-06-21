Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 17:05 EST
CANADA FX-C$ touches session high after mixed data

Tue Jun 21, 2011 8:50am EDT
 
 TORONTO, June 21 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar briefly
touched a session high against the U.S. currency following
mixed Canadian economic data on Tuesday before paring some
gains.
 The currency CAD=D4 rose as high as C$0.9746 to the U.S.
dollar, or $1.0261 just after Canadian retail sales and leading
indicator data, up from Monday's North American finish at
C$0.9802 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0202. [ID:nSCLLHE7DJ]
[ID:nSCLLHE7DK]
 The currency then pared gains to trade around C$0.9757 or
$1.0249.
 (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
 