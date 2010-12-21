CANADA FX-C$ falls to session low after CPI

TORONTO, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar fell to a session low against the U.S. currency on Tuesday after Canada's annual inflation rate slowed more than expected in November.

The currency CAD=D4 snapped lower to C$1.0205 to the U.S. dollar, or 97.99 U.S. cents, from C$1.0190 to the U.S. dollar, or 98.14 U.S. cents just prior to the data. It was also down from Monday's close at C$1.0164 to the U.S. dollar, or 98.39 U.S. cents.

The consumer price index edged up 0.1 percent in the month for an annual rate of 2 percent, Statistics Canada said, down from 2.4 percent annual inflation in the previous month and below the market forecast of 2.2 percent. [ID:nSCLLNE682] (Reporting by Ka Yan Ng; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)