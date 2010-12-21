Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 17:24 EST
CANADA FX-C$ falls to session low after CPI

Tue Dec 21, 2010 7:11am EST
 
 TORONTO, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar fell to a
session low against the U.S. currency on Tuesday after Canada's
annual inflation rate slowed more than expected in November.
 The currency CAD=D4 snapped lower to C$1.0205 to the U.S.
dollar, or 97.99 U.S. cents, from C$1.0190 to the U.S. dollar,
or 98.14 U.S. cents just prior to the data. It was also down
from Monday's close at C$1.0164 to the U.S. dollar, or 98.39
U.S. cents.
 The consumer price index edged up 0.1 percent in the month
for an annual rate of 2 percent, Statistics Canada said, down
from 2.4 percent annual inflation in the previous month and
below the market forecast of 2.2 percent. [ID:nSCLLNE682]
  (Reporting by Ka Yan Ng; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
 