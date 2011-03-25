Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 17:15 EST
You are here: Home > News > Article
Home
News
Top News
Business
Canada
Sports
Entertainment
Technology
World Indices
Canadian Rates
Products & Services
Support
About Thomson Reuters

CANADA FX-C$ steady at lower levels as gov't falls

Fri Mar 25, 2011 2:32pm EDT
 
Email This Article |
Share This Article
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • Twitter
| Print This Article
[-] Text [+] 

 TORONTO, March 25 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar was steady at
lower levels against the U.S. currency on Friday afternoon
after the country's minority Conservative government was
defeated in a nonconfidence vote, triggering a federal
election. [ID:nN25229687]
 The Canadian dollar was steady around C$0.9810 to the U.S.
dollar, or $1.0194, having weakened earlier in the session from
a rising greenback and softer oil prices.
 The currency was also down from Thursday's North American
close  at C$0.9762 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0244.
 (Reporting by Ka Yan Ng; editing by Rob Wilson)
 