Mon 26 Dec 2016
CANADA FX-C$ firms after Canadian inflation data

Fri Oct 22, 2010 7:09am EDT
 
 TORONTO, Oct 22 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar firmed
slightly after a report showed Canada's annual inflation rate
rose to 1.9 percent in September from 1.7 percent in August, as
expected.
 The currency briefly firmed to C$1.0255, or 97.51 U.S.
cents, from C$1.0274, or 97.33 U.S. cents just before the
report.
 The currency closed on Thursday at C$1.0263 to the U.S.
dollar, or 97.44 U.S. cents.
 (Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson, Editing by W Simon )
 