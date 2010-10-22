CANADA FX-C$ firms after Canadian inflation data

TORONTO, Oct 22 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar firmed slightly after a report showed Canada's annual inflation rate rose to 1.9 percent in September from 1.7 percent in August, as expected.

The currency briefly firmed to C$1.0255, or 97.51 U.S. cents, from C$1.0274, or 97.33 U.S. cents just before the report.

The currency closed on Thursday at C$1.0263 to the U.S. dollar, or 97.44 U.S. cents. (Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson, Editing by W Simon )