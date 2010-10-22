Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 17:32 EST
CANADA FX-C$ hits session high after retail sales data

Fri Oct 22, 2010 8:41am EDT
 
 TORONTO, Oct 22 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar firmed to a
session high against its U.S. counterpart on Friday after data
showed Canadian retail sales beat expectations.
 Retail sales in August increased 0.5 percent from July on
rising gasoline prices and a jump in sales at home furnishing
stores, Statistics Canada said on Friday. [ID:nSCLMLE66V]
 At 8:32 a.m. (1232 GMT), the Canadian dollar CAD=D4 was
at C$1.0235 to the U.S. dollar, or 97.70 U.S. cents, up from
Thursday's close at C$1.0263 to the U.S. dollar, or 97.44 U.S.
cents.
 (Reporting by Jennifer Kwan; editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
 