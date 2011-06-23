CANADA FX-C$ hits session low after U.S. jobless claims data

TORONTO, June 23 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to a session low on Thursday after U.S. data showed jobless benefit claims there rose more than expected in the latest week.

The currency weakened as low as C$0.9776 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0229, compared with Wednesday's North American close at C$0.9731 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0276. (Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)