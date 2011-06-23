Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 17:04 EST
You are here: Home > News > Article
Home
News
Top News
Business
Canada
Sports
Entertainment
Technology
World Indices
Canadian Rates
Products & Services
Support
About Thomson Reuters

CANADA FX-C$ hits session low after U.S. jobless claims data

Thu Jun 23, 2011 8:45am EDT
 
Email This Article |
Share This Article
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • Twitter
| Print This Article
[-] Text [+]

TORONTO, June 23 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to a session low on Thursday after U.S. data showed jobless benefit claims there rose more than expected in the latest week.

The currency weakened as low as C$0.9776 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0229, compared with Wednesday's North American close at C$0.9731 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0276. (Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)

 