Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 17:29 EST
CANADA FX-Canadian dollar rises to session high after CPI

Tue Nov 23, 2010 7:11am EST
 
 TORONTO, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar firmed to a
session high against the U.S. currency on Tuesday after data
showed the domestic inflation rate in October jumped to a
two-year high.
 The Canadian dollar CAD=D4  rose to C$1.0162 to the U.S.
dollar, or 98.41 U.S. cents, up from around C$1.0190 to the
U.S. dollar, or 98.14 U.S. cents. It was also up from Monday's
close at C$1.0175 to the U.S. dollar, or 98.28 U.S. cents.
 Canada's annual inflation rate in October rose to a
two-year high of 2.4 percent from 1.9 percent in September on
higher prices for gasoline and energy, Statistics Canada said
on Tuesday.  The annual core inflation rate rose to 1.8 percent
from 1.5 percent in September.  [ID:nSCLNME67E]
 (Reporting by Ka Yan Ng. Editing by W Simon )
 