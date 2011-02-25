CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits session high, strongest since March 2008

TORONTO, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar hit a near three-year high against the greenback on Friday, supported by a narrower budget deficit, oil's recent rise and its relative safe-haven status versus other currencies in the wake of geopolitical crises.

The currency CAD=D4 broke through session highs to hit C$0.9790 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0215, up from Thursday's North American finish of C$0.9832 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0171.

This was its strongest showing since March 2008, when it hit C$0.9740. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)