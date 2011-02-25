Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 17:18 EST
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits session high, strongest since March 2008

Fri Feb 25, 2011 2:52pm EST
 
 TORONTO, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar hit a near
three-year high against the greenback on Friday, supported by a
narrower budget deficit, oil's recent rise and its relative
safe-haven status versus other currencies in the wake of
geopolitical crises.
 The currency CAD=D4 broke through session highs to hit
C$0.9790 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0215, up from Thursday's
North American finish of C$0.9832 to the U.S. dollar, or
$1.0171.
 This was its strongest showing since March 2008, when it
hit C$0.9740.
 (Reporting by Solarina Ho; editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
 