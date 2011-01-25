CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits session low after Canadian inflation data

TORONTO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar slumped to a session low against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday after domestic inflation data came in softer than expected. [ID:nSCLPCE78V]

The currency CAD=D4 touched a low of C$0.9985 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0015, down from around C$0.9969 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0031 immediately before the release. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)