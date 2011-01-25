Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 17:23 EST
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits session low after Canadian inflation data

Tue Jan 25, 2011 7:07am EST
 
 TORONTO, Jan 25 (Reuters) -  The Canadian dollar slumped to
a session low against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday after
domestic inflation data came in softer than expected.
 The currency CAD=D4 touched a low of C$0.9985 to the U.S.
dollar, or $1.0015, down from around C$0.9969 to the U.S.
dollar, or $1.0031 immediately before the release.
 (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
 