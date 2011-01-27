Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 17:21 EST
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ weakens after U.S. jobless claims data

Thu Jan 27, 2011 8:40am EST
 
 TORONTO, Jan 27 (Reuters) -  The Canadian dollar softened
slightly against the greenback on Thursday after data showed an
unexpected surge in weekly U.S. jobless claims.
 The currency  CAD=D4 fell as low as C$0.9974 to its U.S.
counterpart, or $1.0026, immediately following the data, down
from C$0.9955 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0045, heading into the
release.
 (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
 