CANADA FX DEBT-C$ weakens after U.S. jobless claims data

TORONTO, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar softened slightly against the greenback on Thursday after data showed an unexpected surge in weekly U.S. jobless claims. [ID:nN27254285]

The currency CAD=D4 fell as low as C$0.9974 to its U.S. counterpart, or $1.0026, immediately following the data, down from C$0.9955 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0045, heading into the release. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)