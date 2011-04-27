Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 17:13 EST
CANADA FX-C$ firms after Fed holds rates steady

Wed Apr 27, 2011 12:47pm EDT
 
 TORONTO, April 27 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar firmed
against the U.S. dollar after the U.S. Federal Reserve said on
Wednesday it would keep rates exceptionally low for an extended
period. [ID:nW1E7FI013]
 The currency CAD=D4, which weakened initially, firmed to
C$0.9547 the U.S. dollar, or $1.0475, from C$C$0.9562, or
$1.0458 just prior to the statement. The Canadian dollar was
still lower than Tuesday's North American finish of $1.0506.
 ($1=$0.96 Canadian)
 (Reporting by Solarina Ho; editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
 