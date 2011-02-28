Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 17:19 EST
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits near three-year high after GDP data

Mon Feb 28, 2011 8:43am EST
 
 TORONTO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar hit its
highest level since March 2008 on Monday, after GDP data showed
that exports boosted Canada's economic recovery in the fourth
quarter.
 The currency CAD=D4 firmed as high as C$0.9752 to the
U.S. dollar, or $1.0254, up from C$0.9783 just before the data
was released.
 The annualized GDP growth was 3.3 percent, following
revised third-quarter growth of 1.8 percent, Statistics Canada
said. [ID:nSCLSDE79U]
 (Reporting by Solarina Ho; editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
 