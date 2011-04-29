Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 17:09 EST
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ weakens after Canadian GDP data

Fri Apr 29, 2011 8:45am EDT
 
 TORONTO, April 29 (Reuters) -  The Canadian dollar
retreated moderately against a broadly weakened U.S. dollar on
Friday following domestic growth data that showed the economy
shrank unexpectedly.
 The Canadian dollar CAD=D4 weakened to C$0.9515 to the
U.S. dollar, or $1.0505, from Thursday's North American finish
at C$0.9510 to the U.S. dollar and C$0.95 just before the data
landed.
 (Reporting by Solarina Ho; editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
 