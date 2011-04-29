CANADA FX DEBT-C$ weakens after Canadian GDP data

TORONTO, April 29 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar retreated moderately against a broadly weakened U.S. dollar on Friday following domestic growth data that showed the economy shrank unexpectedly.

The Canadian dollar CAD=D4 weakened to C$0.9515 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0505, from Thursday's North American finish at C$0.9510 to the U.S. dollar and C$0.95 just before the data landed. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)