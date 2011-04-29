CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits 3-1/2 year high vs embattled U.S. dollar

TORONTO, April 29 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar hit its strongest level in three and a half years on Friday against a broadly weaker U.S. dollar, shrugging off disappointing Canadian economic data and uncertainty over next week's federal election.

The currency CAD=D4 hit C$0.9451 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0581, compared with Thursday's North American finish at C$0.9510 to the U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)