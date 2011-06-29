CANADA FX DEBT-C$ strengthens after Canadian CPI data

TORONTO, June 29 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar hit a session high against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday following higher-than-expected May Canadian inflation data.

The currency CAD=D4 rose as high as C$0.9728 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0280 shortly after the data, up from C$0.9768, or $1.0238 immediately before the data was released. It was also up from Tuesday's North American finish at C$0.9827 to the U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)