Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 17:04 EST
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ strengthens after Canadian CPI data

Wed Jun 29, 2011 7:10am EDT
 
 TORONTO, June 29 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar hit a
session high against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday following
higher-than-expected May Canadian inflation data.
 The currency CAD=D4 rose as high as C$0.9728 to the U.S.
dollar, or $1.0280 shortly after the data, up from C$0.9768, or
$1.0238 immediately before the data was released. It was also
up from Tuesday's North American finish at C$0.9827 to the U.S.
dollar.
 (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
 