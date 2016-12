TORONTO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar firmed on Friday after data showed that Canada's economy resumed growing in August after a brief downturn in July.

The currency firmed to C$1.0193 to the U.S. dollar, or 98.11 U.S. cents after the data was released. It closed on Thursday at C$1.0215 to the U.S. dollar, or 97.90 U.S. cents.

(Reporting by John McCrank)