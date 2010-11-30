Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 17:26 EST
CANADA FX-C$ hits session low after weak domestic GDP data

Tue Nov 30, 2010 8:40am EST
 
 TORONTO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar touched a
session low against the U.S. currency on Tuesday after domestic
growth data showed Canada's economic recovery slowed in the
third quarter by more than expected.
 Government data showed annualized economic growth of a
lower-than-expected 1.0 percent after second-quarter growth of
2.3 percent. [ID:nSCLUME67I]
 At 8:31 a.m. (1331 GMT), the Canadian dollar CAD=D4 was
at C$1.0261 to the U.S. dollar, or 97.46 U.S. cents, down from
C$1.0186 to the U.S. dollar, or 98.17 U.S. cents, at Monday's
close.
 (Reporting by Jennifer Kwan; editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
 