Thu Mar 31, 2011
CANADA FX-C$ tips higher after Canada GDP rises as expected

Thu Mar 31, 2011 8:44am EDT
 
 TORONTO, March 31 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged up
against the U.S. dollar on Thursday after Canada's economy grew
in January from Decembers. [ID:nSCLVEE7AN]
 The economy grew 0.5 percent in the month, as expected, and
the currency tilted a touch higher to C$0.9694 to the U.S.
dollar, or $1.0316, from about C$0.9701 to the U.S. dollar, or
$1.0308, just ahead of the data.
 It was also firmer than Wednesday's close at C$0.9713 to
the U.S. dollar, or $1.0296, but shy of the three-week high of
C$0.9683, or $1.0327, hit earlier in the session.
 (Reporting by Ka Yan Ng; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)
 