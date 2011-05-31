Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 17:06 EST
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits 1-week high after BoC signals hike

Tue May 31, 2011 9:10am EDT
 
 TORONTO, May 31 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar rallied to
its highest level in more than a week against the U.S. dollar
on Tuesday after the Bank of Canada signaled rates will
"eventually" rise. [ID:nBCLVGE73B]
 The currency CAD=D4 rose as high as C$0.9685 to the U.S.
dollar, or $1.0325, up from C$0.9723 to the U.S. dollar, or
$1.0285, immediately before the announcement. It was the
Canadian dollar's strongest level since May 20.
 (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Janet Guttsman)
 