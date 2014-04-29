With Lego makeover, 'The Simpsons' gets fresh face 25 years on

By Piya Sinha-Roy

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Fox's hit animated show "The Simpsons," which has used donut-loving Homer and his dysfunctional family to satirize U.S. popular culture for 25 years, is celebrating another milestone with a plastic makeover featuring Lego building blocks.

"Brick Like Me," airing on Sunday, marks the show's 550th episode and adds a notch in this year's revival of the popular Danish plastic building brick, after the runaway success of February's "The Lego Movie."

"The Simpsons," created by Matt Groening and premiering in 1989, has rarely changed its basic visual form in a quarter century. It is the world's most-watched U.S television show, syndicated across more than 100 countries, and reaches more than 150 million viewers a week according to Fox. The show also has one of the largest TV Facebook fan pages with 72 million.

The show has tapped into the changing American zeitgeist and successfully embedded itself in international pop culture over the past two decades, with Homer's "D'oh!" catchphrase entering the Oxford English Dictionary in 2001.

"Brick Like Me," the brainchild of longtime "Simpsons" writer-producers Brian Kelley and Matt Selman, will see both the cartoon characters and town of Springfield reimagined in the form of the plastic toy brick blocks.

In a clip of footage shown to Reuters, Homer and Marge wake up in their 3D Lego forms and Homer tumbles, disassembling himself. Later, Bart goes to Springfield Elementary school and manages to reduce the building into a rubble of plastic bricks.

"We really try to take full advantage of the Lego playground, to tell the story from a different way than we usually would," Selman said at the show's headquarters in the center of the Fox Studios lot in Los Angeles.