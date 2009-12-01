Iran investigates reports it detained Britons: media
TEHRAN (Reuters) - Iran is investigating reports that five Britons have been detained in Iranian waters, the semi-official Fars News Agency reported on Tuesday.
British Foreign Secretary David Miliband said on Monday that five Britons had been detained in Iran on November 25 and said their racing yacht might have strayed into Iranian waters.
