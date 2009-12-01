Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 9:42 EST
UK says "no confrontation" with Iran over sailors

Tue Dec 1, 2009 3:29am EST
 
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain said on Tuesday there was no dispute with Iran after the Islamic Republic detained five Britons whose racing yacht is believed to have strayed into Iranian waters.

"There is certainly no confrontation or argument. As far as we are aware these people are being well treated, which is right, and what we would expect from a country like Iran," Foreign Secretary David Miliband told BBC Radio 4.

"We understand that the Iranian government are investigating the incident, which is perfectly reasonable, and then we would look forward to it being promptly sorted out."

(Editing by Jon Hemming)
 