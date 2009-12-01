Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 9:41 EST
Iran says may take serious action against Britons

Tue Dec 1, 2009 4:22am EST
 
TEHRAN (Reuters) - Iran will take "serious" measures against detained five Britons in the Gulf if proved they had "evil intentions" to enter the Islamic state's territorial waters, a close aide to President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad said on Tuesday, a news agency reported.

"Judiciary will decide about the five ... naturally our measures will be hard and serious if we find out they had evil intentions," Esfandiar Rahim-Mashaie, the president's head of staff, told the semi-official Fars news agency.

(Writing by Parisa Hafezi, Editing by Matthew Jones)
 