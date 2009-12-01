TIMELINE: Relations between Britain and Iran
(Reuters) - Following is a timeline of British-Iranian relations since the 1953 coup in Iran:
1953 - Britain and the United States help orchestrate the overthrow of Iran's popular Prime Minister Mohammed Mossadegh, restoring Shah Mohammed Reza Pahlavi to power.
1979 - Islamic revolution overthrows U.S.-backed shah.
1980 - Britain closes its embassy in Tehran.
1988 - Britain restores full diplomatic ties with Iran.
Feb 14, 1989 - Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini calls on Muslims to kill British author Salman Rushdie for blasphemy against Islam in his book "The Satanic Verses."
March 7 - Iran breaks diplomatic relations with Britain.
September 1990 - Partial diplomatic relations are restored.
April 28, 1994 - Britain accuses Iran of contacts with the outlawed Irish Republican Army. Iran denies, but ties worsen in June and Iran and Britain expel diplomats over the IRA row. Continued...