Mon 26 Dec 2016
TIMELINE: Relations between Britain and Iran

Tue Dec 1, 2009
 
[-] Text [+]

(Reuters) - Following is a timeline of British-Iranian relations since the 1953 coup in Iran:

1953 - Britain and the United States help orchestrate the overthrow of Iran's popular Prime Minister Mohammed Mossadegh, restoring Shah Mohammed Reza Pahlavi to power.

1979 - Islamic revolution overthrows U.S.-backed shah.

1980 - Britain closes its embassy in Tehran.

1988 - Britain restores full diplomatic ties with Iran.

Feb 14, 1989 - Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini calls on Muslims to kill British author Salman Rushdie for blasphemy against Islam in his book "The Satanic Verses."

March 7 - Iran breaks diplomatic relations with Britain.

September 1990 - Partial diplomatic relations are restored.

April 28, 1994 - Britain accuses Iran of contacts with the outlawed Irish Republican Army. Iran denies, but ties worsen in June and Iran and Britain expel diplomats over the IRA row.   Continued...
 