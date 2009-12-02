Iran rejects IAEA resolution as "illegal": TV
TEHRAN (Reuters) - Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad rejected on Wednesday as "illegal" a U.N. nuclear watchdog resolution over the country's disputed nuclear activities, state television reported.
"Under pressure of a few superficially powerful countries ... the International Atomic Energy Agency passed an illegal resolution against the Iranian nation," Ahmadinejad said in a televised speech in the central city of Isfahan.
(Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Jon Boyle)
© Thomson Reuters 2016 All rights reserved.