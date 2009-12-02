Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 9:40 EST
You are here: Home > News > Article
Home
News
Top News
Business
Canada
Sports
Entertainment
Technology
World Indices
Canadian Rates
Products & Services
Support
About Thomson Reuters

Iran rejects IAEA resolution as "illegal": TV

Wed Dec 2, 2009 7:10am EST
 
Email This Article |
Share This Article
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • Twitter
| Print This Article
[-] Text [+]

TEHRAN (Reuters) - Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad rejected on Wednesday as "illegal" a U.N. nuclear watchdog resolution over the country's disputed nuclear activities, state television reported.

"Under pressure of a few superficially powerful countries ... the International Atomic Energy Agency passed an illegal resolution against the Iranian nation," Ahmadinejad said in a televised speech in the central city of Isfahan.

(Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Jon Boyle)
 