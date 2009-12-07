Iran's Karoubi - Time not right for reconciliation

PARIS (Reuters) - Iranian opposition figure Mehdi Karoubi, under investigation over his claims that protesters were raped in jail, has accused hardliners of trying to silence him and said prospects for reconciliation were poor.

Iran's judiciary launched a legal case against the pro-reform cleric after he said some people held in protests following a disputed election in June were abused and raped, but Karoubi said in a newspaper interview he had done nothing wrong.

Asked in Monday's edition of French paper Le Monde whether national reconciliation was still imaginable, he said: "The option is good and reasonable, and wise people on both sides are not against it."

But he said a lot of groundwork needed to be done before such a rapprochement would be possible.

"At the moment, the conditions are not there: certain people don't want to yield at all, and hold on to everything...We have to work on restoring confidence between the people and authorities. Some fundamentalists, the more moderate ones, share this view but unfortunately they don't have a lot of power."

Monday, Iranian police in Tehran again clashed with opposition demonstrators seeking to renew their challenge to the government.

Karoubi, who came fourth in the June poll, has said the ballot was rigged to secure President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad's re-election. Officials reject the charge.

Some of Karoubi's allies and advisers have been arrested, but he said he did not fear being investigated for his statements about the alleged prison abuse.