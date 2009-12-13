TIMELINE: Iran leader says opposition violated law

(Reuters) - Here is a summary of the main developments since Iran's June 12 presidential election:

June 13 - Hardline incumbent Mahmoud Ahmadinejad wins election with nearly 63 percent of vote, authorities say. Reformist challenger Mirhossein Mousavi has 34 percent. Mousavi calls result a "dangerous charade." Thousands of protesters clash with police.

June 14 - Mousavi asks Guardian Council to annul election.

June 15 - Seven killed during march by Mousavi supporters in Tehran, state media says. Protests break out in other cities.

June 16 - Tens of thousands of pro-Mousavi demonstrators march in northern Tehran. Authorities ban foreign journalists from leaving their offices to cover street protests.

June 19 - Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei says protest leaders will be responsible for any bloodshed if rallies continue over the election, which he says Ahmadinejad won fairly by 11 million votes.

June 20 - Riot police are deployed to disperse groups of several hundred Iranians who gathered across Tehran.

-- State television says 450 people are detained during clashes in Tehran in which 10 people are killed, including Neda Agha-Soltan. Graphic footage of her death is seen around the world on the Internet.