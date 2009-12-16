Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 9:39 EST
You are here: Home > News > Article
Home
News
Top News
Business
Canada
Sports
Entertainment
Technology
World Indices
Canadian Rates
Products & Services
Support
About Thomson Reuters

Iran says U.S. fuel sanctions move will fail

Wed Dec 16, 2009 1:27am EST
 
Email This Article |
Share This Article
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • Twitter
| Print This Article
[-] Text [+]

TEHRAN (Reuters) - An Iranian oil official said on Wednesday a move by U.S. lawmakers to impose fuel sanctions on the Islamic Republic would not cause any problems because Tehran had many suppliers.

On Tuesday, the U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation to impose sanctions on foreign companies that help to supply fuel to Iran, a measure lawmakers hope would deter Tehran from pursuing its nuclear program.

"They cannot succeed," said Hojjatollah Ghanimifard, senior vice president of investment affairs at the state National Iranian Oil Company.

"We have a long list of suppliers of gasoline," he said.

(Reporting by Fredrik Dahl; editing by Ralph Gowling)
 