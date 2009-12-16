Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 9:38 EST
You are here: Home > News > Article
Home
News
Top News
Business
Canada
Sports
Entertainment
Technology
World Indices
Canadian Rates
Products & Services
Support
About Thomson Reuters

FACTBOX: Iran's missiles and recent tests

Wed Dec 16, 2009 9:17am EST
 
Email This Article |
Share This Article
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • Twitter
| Print This Article | Single Page
[-] Text [+]

(Reuters) - Iran successfully test-fired a long-range, improved Sejil 2 missile on Wednesday, state television reported, in an announcement that added to tension with the West.

Here are some details about Iran's missile tests in 2009:

NOTES:

-- China assisted Iran with the technology to produce the solid-propellant unguided ballistic Mushak-120

-- The Fateh-110 is a solid propellant surface to surface missile, with a reported range of about 170 kilometers.

-- Shahab-3 ballistic missile means Meteor-3 or Shooting Star-3 in Farsi, alternatively designated Zelzal (Earthquake) and is derived from the North Korean No-dong missile.

-- The Samen is a tactical solid propellant ballistic missile.

Source: globalsecurity.org

* THE REVOLUTIONARY GUARD:   Continued...
 