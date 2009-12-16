FACTBOX: Iran's missiles and recent tests

(Reuters) - Iran successfully test-fired a long-range, improved Sejil 2 missile on Wednesday, state television reported, in an announcement that added to tension with the West.

Here are some details about Iran's missile tests in 2009:

NOTES:

-- China assisted Iran with the technology to produce the solid-propellant unguided ballistic Mushak-120

-- The Fateh-110 is a solid propellant surface to surface missile, with a reported range of about 170 kilometers.

-- Shahab-3 ballistic missile means Meteor-3 or Shooting Star-3 in Farsi, alternatively designated Zelzal (Earthquake) and is derived from the North Korean No-dong missile.

-- The Samen is a tactical solid propellant ballistic missile.

Source: globalsecurity.org