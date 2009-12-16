FACTBOX: Sanctions to deter Iran from nuclear path

(Reuters) - The U.S. of Representatives approved legislation that would levy sanctions on foreign companies providing gasoline to Iran, part of a multi-national effort by governments to convince Tehran to give up its nuclear program.

While Iran has the world's third biggest oil reserves, it must import 40 percent of its gasoline to meet domestic demand because of a lack of refining capacity.

A day after the House voted, Iran test-fired a long-range missile, which the White House said shows Iran's continued defiance of its international obligations on its nuclear program.

Iran's pledges in Geneva talks last October won itself a reprieve from further sanctions but Western powers stressed they would not wait indefinitely for Tehran to follow through.

A senior U.S. official said the United States and its allies would decide early next year whether to pursue more sanctions.

Following are some details of the sanctions planned and imposed by the United States, European Union and United Nations:

* EXISTING U.S. SANCTIONS:

-- Sanctions imposed after Iranian students stormed the U.S. embassy and took diplomats hostage in 1979 included a ban on most U.S.-Iran trade.