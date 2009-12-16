Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 9:37 EST
Iran missile undermines peace assertions: U.S

Wed Dec 16, 2009 1:29pm EST
 
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Iran's test of a long-range, upgraded Sejil 2 missile on Wednesday undercut Tehran's assertions that it has peaceful intentions and will increase international resolve about stopping the Iranians' nuclear ambitions, the U.S. State Department said.

"These kinds of tests generally undermine Iran's claims of peaceful intentions," said State Department spokesman Ian Kelly. The international community would become more insistent on holding Iran to account for its suspected nuclear arms programs, he added.

(Reporting by Paul Eckert, Editing by Sandra Maler)
 