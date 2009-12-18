Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 9:38 EST
Iran's Ahmadinejad calls for "real" oil price: report

Fri Dec 18, 2009 2:09am EST
 
TEHRAN (Reuters) - Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad said a "real" oil price would help the world's environment, the official IRNA news agency reported, in comments suggesting he believed it was now too low.

Ahmadinejad made the comment in a meeting with OPEC Secretary-General Abdallah al-Badri in Copenhagen, where he was attending global climate talks, IRNA said late on Thursday.

"A real price for oil is a way to preserve the global environment and improve climate conditions," Ahmadinejad said.

Iran, the world's fifth-largest crude exporter, is a traditional price hawk within the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

Oil currently trades at about $73 a barrel, still down from record levels of around $147 in mid-2008 despite a recovery since late last year.

