Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 9:39 EST
Iran says producing new generations of centrifuges: agency

Fri Dec 18, 2009 4:06am EST
 
TEHRAN (Reuters) - Iran is involved in production of new generations of uranium enrichment centrifuges and plans to use them by March 2011, the head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization told the semi-official Fars news agency on Friday.

"We are producing new generation of centrifuges named IR3 and IR4 ... We plan to use them by 2011 after eliminating problems and defects," Ali Akbar Salehi told Fars. "We have over 6,000 active centrifuges."
 