Global recovery stronger than expected: IMF

By Lesley Wroughton

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The world economy is still fragile but the recovery from the financial crisis has been significantly faster than the International Monetary Fund expected, the head of the institution said on Thursday.

In his first news conference of the year in Washington, IMF Managing Director Dominique Strauss-Kahn said the IMF would unveil more upbeat growth forecasts in an update of the fund's World Economic Outlook later this month.

The IMF in October forecast global growth would resume and hit 3.1 percent in 2010 after contracting in 2009.

Advanced economies were still being propped up by government spending while private demand remained weak, making the recovery fragile, he said.

Strauss-Kahn said the world was in the midst of a jobs crisis, with the worst yet to come, as he urged governments to take the situation seriously and shift part of their 2010 stimulus packages toward supporting employment.

Governments -- and the IMF -- can not declare the crisis over until the employment crisis was under control, he said, adding: "It's far from that."

He urged a global focus in 2010 on reforming financial regulation in order to help prevent a repeat of the failures that caused the financial crisis.