World Bank sees risk of recovery losing steam

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The global economic crisis is largely over and a modest recovery is under way but it could quickly lose steam as governments pull back some of the extraordinary liquidity they pumped into markets, the World Bank said on Wednesday.

The World Bank's annual Global Economic Prospects report for 2010 said the fragile recovery posed special risks for developing countries including stiffer borrowing costs, reduced credit and capital flows.

To deal with tighter financial conditions, which could impede investment, the World Bank said there was "considerable scope" for countries to cut domestic borrowing costs and promote local capital markets.

The report said trend growth in developing countries may be reduced by between 0.2 and 0.7 percentage points over the next five to seven years as economies adjust to tighter financial conditions.

In its forecasts, the World Bank said the global economy was likely to resume growth this year at around 2.7 percent and then strengthen in 2011 to 3.2 percent. This compares to an economic contraction last year of 2.2 percent.

Combined, projected growth this year in developing countries should reach 5.2 percent and rise slowly to 5.8 percent next year, compared to 1.2 percent in 2009.

The Bank said the pattern of growth across the world is likely to be highly uneven, with rich countries showing the weakest recovery at just 1.8 percent this year, versus a contraction of 3.3 percent in 2009. In 2011 their recovery is likely to strengthen by a tepid 2.3 percent.

China is leading the recovery with its economy set to expand by 9.0 percent this year and next, although the World Bank said there were signs that the impact on growth from Chinese fiscal stimulus may already be waning.