Head of Davos security dead, police assume suicide

DAVOS (Reuters) - The police commander heading security at the World Economic Forum was found dead on Tuesday, local authorities said, adding that it looked like a suicide.

The head of the police in the Swiss canton of Graubuenden Markus Reinhardt was found dead in his hotel in Davos, the police of the south-eastern canton said in a media release on its website.

"All indications point to a suicide," it added.

Reinhardt has headed the canton's police force since 1984.

Police Captain Marcus Suter would become head of the security operation in Davos, the police said.