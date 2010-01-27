Thomson Reuters CEO has seen uptick in sales

DAVOS (Reuters) - Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI.TO: Quote)(TRI.N: Quote) CEO Thomas Glocer said on Wednesday the news and information company saw a "marked uptick" in its sales at it progressed through the end of 2009.

He told Reuters Insider television that because of the company's subscription model it would take time for the weakness earlier in the year to work through the system but that it was now well placed.

He said Thomson Reuters was in a strong position to make acquisitions and to invest in its businesses and had opportunistically refinanced debt over the summer.

Glocer, who is attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, said there was "a tonne" of good businesses coming onto the market.

He also said that at the WEF a year ago it was "near professional suicide" when he had expressed some optimism but now in the technology world in particular, businesses were cautiously beginning to invest.