Soros: Greek debt "might" be worth buying

By Natsuko Waki

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Billionaire investor George Soros said on Wednesday Greek debt "might" be worth buying -- although he does not trade -- as he was confident Greece will do whatever it needs to stay in the euro zone.

Soros also told Reuters it was too early for governments to withdraw billions of dollars of economic stimulus support as it would raise the risk of a double dip.

Concern about Greece's ability to reduce its huge budget deficit has triggered credit ratings downgrades, led to a sharp sell-off in the country's government debt and even raised speculation as to whether it could be forced out of the euro zone.

When asked if he would buy Greek debt at current spread levels, Soros told Reuters Insider television: "I was thinking about it actually. I think Greece will do whatever it takes because Greece can't afford to fall out. It has such benefits from being able to use the credit of the European Central Bank for repo so Greece will do what it needs to do."

The 10-year Greek/German government bond yield spread hit a euro lifetime high of 373 basis point on Wednesday and the cost of insuring Greece debt against default hit a record 370 bps as investors grew increasingly concerned about its ability to service debt obligations.

Asked if he might be a buyer, Soros said: "you might," adding that he did not trade.

Greece has said it would reduce its budget deficit this year to 8.7 percent of GDP -- from an estimated 12.7 percent in 2009 -- through welfare cuts, tax reforms and savings on public-sector wages.