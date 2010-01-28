Sarkozy warns against rushed stimulus withdrawal

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - French President Nicolas Sarkozy warned central banks on Wednesday against withdrawing their monetary stimulus measures too abruptly, saying it could prompt a collapse of the world economy.

In a keynote address to the World Economic Forum of business leaders and policymakers, Sarkozy made an impassioned plea for global cooperation to regulate the financial system and attacked the excesses of capitalism that contributed to the most crippling crisis in decades, including excessive banker bonuses.

"We must manage prudently the adoption of measures to support (economic) activity and the withdrawal of liquidities injected during the crisis," he told a packed auditorium in the Swiss ski resort of Davos.

"We must take care to prevent too abrupt a tightening that would result in a global collapse."

Central banks have cut interest rates to record lows and flooded markets with liquidity to support their economies, but now face a challenge in withdrawing support before it lays the groundwork for future crises.

France is under pressure from the European Commission to cut its own hefty budget deficit, which swelled during the crisis.

The French leader, whose country emerged from recession in the second quarter of 2009, said tentative signs of economic recovery should make governments bolder, not more timid, in regulatory and structural reforms.

"Either we are capable of responding to the demand for protection, justice and fairness through cooperation, regulation and governance, or we will have isolation and protectionism," he said in a 45 minute speech.