Aggressive tightening unlikely in South Korea: adviser

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - South Korea's economic situation remains too uncertain for any aggressive tightening of interest rates, the economic adviser to the country's president said on Thursday.

Asked by Reuters Insider television if the central bank should move on interest rates, Shin Hyun-song said: "I think the economic situation is still too uncertain for there to be an aggressive tightening and certainly from the point of view of implementing (an) exit strategy, I think it is too early."