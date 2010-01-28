Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 9:33 EST
You are here: Home > News > Article
Home
News
Top News
Business
Canada
Sports
Entertainment
Technology
World Indices
Canadian Rates
Products & Services
Support
About Thomson Reuters

Aggressive tightening unlikely in South Korea: adviser

Thu Jan 28, 2010 9:39am EST
 
Email This Article |
Share This Article
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • Twitter
| Print This Article
[-] Text [+]

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - South Korea's economic situation remains too uncertain for any aggressive tightening of interest rates, the economic adviser to the country's president said on Thursday.

Asked by Reuters Insider television if the central bank should move on interest rates, Shin Hyun-song said: "I think the economic situation is still too uncertain for there to be an aggressive tightening and certainly from the point of view of implementing (an) exit strategy, I think it is too early."

(Writing by Tamora Vidaillet; Editing by Lin Noueihed)
 