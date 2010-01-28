Highlights: Euro zone debate focuses on Greek woes

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou said on Thursday his country was being targeted as a "weak link" in the euro zone but had no plans to pull out of the currency bloc.

Financial markets are gripped by fears Athens will not be able to service its heavy debt, and LeMonde has reported that the European Union was looking at ways of stepping in to quell those fears.

Below are remarks from EU leaders on Greece on a panel entitled Rethinking the Eurozone, made at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

GREEK PRIME MINISTER GEORGE PAPANDREOU

"We need no bilateral loans, we have never asked for bilateral loans," he told reporters after a Davos panel. Asked if he was speaking with France of Germany about lending Greece money, he said: "No."

He declined to comment on LeMonde article that the EU was looking at ways of quelling market nerves over Greece's deficit problems.

Addressing the panel:

"The problem we have I see as home-made. We Greeks are responsible for putting our house in order. The euro zone will help us in creating the necessary discipline to do so and in giving us the motivation for doing so.