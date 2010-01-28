China says to maintain stable economic policies
DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - China will maintain stable macro-economic policies and stick with its current monetary policy stance as it eyes rapid growth and inflation risks, Vice-Premier Li Keqiang said on Thursday.
"There still remain many uncertainties in (the) domestic and external economic environment," Li said in a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
"To tackle these problems, we will keep continuity and stability of our macro economic policies, continue to follow a proactive fiscal policy and moderately easy monetary policy...," he said.
China needed to strike the balance between promoting steady and fast growth and properly managing inflation risks, he said.
(Reporting by Tamora Vidaillet and Clara Ferreira Marques; Editing by Hans Peters)
