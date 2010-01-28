Fayyad sees no agreement yet to resume Israel talks

By Dominic Evans

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Palestinian Prime Minister Salam Fayyad said Thursday there was no agreement yet to resume talks with Israel, and Palestinians would have no faith in a process which failed to halt Israeli settlements.

A Palestinian official said this week President Mahmoud Abbas was studying a U.S. proposal for talks at a level below full-scale negotiations between leaders, which have been frozen for 13 months.

"We heard about low-level, mid-level, high-level (talks)," Fayyad told Reuters. "I don't think there is anything yet that has been crystallized in terms of going forward."

U.S. Middle East peace envoy George Mitchell has been trying to bring about a resumption of negotiations but Abbas has insisted first on a full halt to Israeli settlement construction in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

He has rejected a 10-month, partial Israeli freeze, announced in November, as insufficient.

"We Palestinians stand to lose the most from a stalled peace process, but we would still like to see the process resumed in a way that would give us confidence that it can actually deliver what it should be able to deliver," Fayyad said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

"I don't know when the process will be resumed."